BEML secures Rs 250 cr order from Northern Coal Fields for supply of trucks

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a public sector company that is into manufacturing, has secured an order from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) for the supply of 28 units of BH100 Rear Dump Trucks. As per a release from the government, the total value of the order is Rs 250 crore.

The BH100 Rear Dump Truck is engineered to transport payloads of up to 100 tonnes, specifically designed for the efficient handling of overburden and coal in heavy-duty mining operations. The dumpers will be maintained under a 'Guaranteed Spare Parts' contract for five years, ensuring uninterrupted service and operational efficiency.

The BEML BH100 Rear Dump Truck is renowned for its robust design, advanced features, and operational efficiency. Engineered for fuel efficiency, it helps reduce operational costs while maintaining high-performance levels. Commenting on this order, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Shantanu Roy said, "Our contribution towards the coal sector is getting bigger. Our mission is to help coal players achieve their target of extracting over one billion tonnes of coal in the country. Our BH100 Rear Dump Truck has the capability to assist the NCL in their coal extraction efforts in a significant way."

BEML Limited, a 'Schedule 'A' Company under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, plays a pivotal role and serves India's core sectors like defence, rail, power, Mining and infrastructure. The company started with a modest turnover of Rs 5 crore in 1965 and today, thanks to its diverse business portfolio, the company has been able to achieve a turnover of more than Rs 4,300 crore.

BEML Limited is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India's core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and construction by offering world-class products. BEML operates in three verticals: - Defence and Aerospace, Mining and construction, and Rail and metro, and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, and Palakkad, with very strong R&D infrastructure and a nationwide network of sales and services.

BEML Limited, a committed player in the field of manufacturing earthmoving, transportation, and construction equipment, celebrates a rich legacy spanning six decades of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. (ANI)

