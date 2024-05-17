Left Menu

Amit Shah Lights Up Ranchi with Grand Roadshow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in Ranchi, Jharkhand, amid tight security. Thousands gathered along the 1.5-km route to greet him. Starting from Indira Gandhi Chowk to Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Shah, with BJP's Ranchi candidate Sanjay Seth, waved from a decorated vehicle. Extensive security included drones and CCTV surveillance.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2024 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening, amid tight security arrangements.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the 1.5-km stretch to greet Shah.

The roadshow that started from Indira Gandhi Chowk will culminate at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Standing atop a decorated vehicle, the senior BJP leader greeted people along with the party's Ranchi candidate, Sanjay Seth.

Shah had earlier landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in a special helicopter from Odisha after holding a public rally there.

The Ranchi administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the roadshow, including the use of drones and CCTV cameras at strategic locations, SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

