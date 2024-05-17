Pilgrim Bus Ablaze in MP: Miraculous Escape for Maharashtra Devotees
Pilgrims traveling to Uttarakhand for 'Char Dham Yatra' in a private bus from Maharashtra's Buldhana had a narrow escape when their bus caught fire in Shivpuri, MP. All 30 passengers, including eight children, safely evacuated before the bus was completely gutted. The fire, likely due to an electrical short-circuit, damaged passengers' luggage.
- Country:
- India
Pilgrims travelling to Uttarakhand for 'Char Dham Yatra' in a private bus from Maharashtra's Buldhana town had a providential escape when their vehicle suddenly caught fire on Friday here in Madhya Pradesh and was completely gutted, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident which took place in the afternoon as passengers quickly came out of the bus, which was totally gutted, a police official said.
A total of 30 passengers, including eight children, were on-board the ill-fated bus when it caught fire near Kolaras town in Shivpuri district, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said.
As soon as the travellers noticed smoke emanating in the bus, they immediately came out, a woman passenger said.
Later, the bus was engulfed in flames which were doused by a fire tender, Yadav said, adding it appears the blaze was caused by an electrical short-circuit.
The luggage of the passengers bound for Uttarakhand was damaged in the fire, the official added.
A total of 60 passengers in two private buses had left from Buldhana town on May 15 for the popular pilgrimage to four sacred Hindu sites located in the Himalayas, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi Lauds High Voter Turnout in Madhya Pradesh in Early Hours of Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Madhya Pradesh records 44.67 pc voter turnout till 1 pm
BJP Confident of Sweeping Madhya Pradesh in Lok Sabha Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Poll Process Ends as Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections Comes to a Close in 9 Seats
PM Modi accuses Congress of undermining Ambedkar's legacy at election rally in Madhya Pradesh