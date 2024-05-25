Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Loses Legs in Thane Train Incident

A 30-year-old man, Jagan Laxman Jangle, lost both his legs after falling from a crowded local train near Thane Creek, Maharashtra. The incident occurred at around 10 pm on May 22. A probe revealed he fell on his own and was rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa for treatment.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man lost both his legs after he fell from a crowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official from the Government Railway Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on May 22 when the victim was travelling on the footboard of a crowded train and fell near Thane Creek, senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

Jagan Laxman Jangle, a resident of Kalyan, was rushed to a civic hospital in Kalwa, where the doctors reported that the train had run over his legs, she said.

A probe revealed that the man fell from the train and no one had hit him, she said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

