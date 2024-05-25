Navy's Dornier aircraft evacuates patient from Agatti island
In a swift medical evacuation, an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft evacuated a 75-year-old critically ill patient from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep on Saturday.
A request for urgent medical evacuation of the patient was received from the Lakshadweep administration early in the morning, the Navy said.
The aircraft was deployed from INS Garuda in Kochi.
''The naval Dornier was promptly launched at 7 am today and deployed to Agatti Island (approximately 250 nautical miles from Kochi) in challenging weather conditions,'' the Navy said in a statement.
It said the patient was airlifted and shifted to a civil hospital in Kochi at 10:45 am for further treatment.
''The successful evacuation from Lakshadweep Islands has brought forth the Navy's operational readiness and commitment towards crisis response and humanitarian assistance,'' the Navy said.
