Left Menu

Severe cyclonic storm Remal: Tripura issues red alert in four districts

The Tripura government on Sunday issued a red alert in four districts South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West in the wake of severe cyclonic storm Remal which is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight.On Sunday, the chief secretary convened a meeting of the state executive committee of disaster management with all stakeholders to review the preparedness for Remal.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:13 IST
Severe cyclonic storm Remal: Tripura issues red alert in four districts
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government on Sunday issued a red alert in four districts — South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West — in the wake of severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' which is likely to make landfall between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight.

''On Sunday, the chief secretary convened a meeting of the state executive committee of disaster management with all stakeholders to review the preparedness for 'Remal'. Officials from the revenue and meteorological departments, Airports Authority of India and security forces attended the meet,'' revenue secretary Brijesh Pandey told reporters.

''Thunderstorms with lightning, squally winds reaching speeds of 60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely in isolated areas of South, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts on May 27. Hence, a red alert has been issued in these four districts,'' he added.

Pandey mentioned that orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining districts for May 27 and 28.

Asserting that the state is fully prepared to handle any unforeseen events due to the cyclonic storm, Pandey said the state executive committee has decided to declare holidays in all schools on May 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.

''The district magistrates and superintendents of police have been instructed to be ready to respond to any emergencies, considering the Met's alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds,'' he added.

According to Pandey, three NDRF teams are stationed in different districts to assist the administration in case of any emergency resulting from the cyclonic storm.

''Since Kolkata airport has already been shut down due to the cyclonic storm, all flights to and from MBB Airport to Kolkata have been suspended, but services on other routes — Agartala-Guwahati, Agartala-Delhi, and Agartala-Bangalore — are operating normally,'' said an AAI official.

Pandey urged air passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024