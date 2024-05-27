Mare Maritime Launches Expansion into India with New Mumbai Headquarters

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 27: Mare Maritime, a leader in shipping, trading, and logistics, is taking a major step into the Indian market by establishing a new headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to capitalize on India's growing demand for transportation services. Founded by Captain Rohit Kapur, Mare Maritime has achieved success in Singapore, Vietnam, and Kenya, serving diverse markets with reliable transportation solutions.

The Indian expansion involves a substantial investment in 22 MR Tankers, valued at approximately USD 506 million, to increase operational capacity. This venture is supported by USD 222 million in equity, with additional debt financing arranged through a partnership with a renowned private equity firm. Managing Director Avinaash V. Rai will play a key role in driving growth and managing the technical aspects of shipping operations from Mumbai. Captain Rohit Kapur's expertise and leadership have been central to Mare Maritime's success. His journey from Bhagalpur to Singapore, driven by his passion for shipping and logistics, has positioned him as a respected industry leader.

The commercial management of the vessels will be conducted in collaboration with a leading chartering firm based in Copenhagen, emphasizing Mare Maritime's strategic approach to managing its global operations. By establishing its presence in India, the company aims to contribute to the transport of clean petroleum products and edible oils, aligning with India's economic growth and leveraging its potential as one of the fastest-growing economies globally. The new headquarters in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex is set to become a key hub for Mare Maritime's operations in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

