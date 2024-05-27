GE HealthCare and Daktari Africa Partner to Enhance Cardiac Care in Remote Kenya

GE HealthCare, a global leader in healthcare technology, has announced a partnership with Daktari Africa, a pioneering telemedicine platform, to improve access to cardiac care for patients in remote areas of Kenya. This collaboration aligns with Kenya’s National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, aiming to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of non-communicable disease mortality in the country.

Pilot Project Overview:

Technology: GE HealthCare’s MUSE™ NX software will be utilized to facilitate the project.

Location: The pilot project is set to take place in Kiambu County, the second most populous county in Kenya.

Demonstration: At the project launch, a cardiologist demonstrated the software by reviewing ECG data from a remote patient, showcasing its capability to integrate and manage information flow for timely diagnosis.

MUSE™ NX Software Features:

Enhanced Connectivity: The software enables easy integration with existing systems.

Security: Provides enhanced protection for patient data.

Updates: Facilitates fast deployment of updates, ensuring the system remains current and effective.

Clinical Standards: Supports high clinical standards valued by healthcare providers, ensuring fast and accurate diagnoses.

Impact on Healthcare Delivery:

Early Detection: The collaboration aims to facilitate early detection of critical cardiac conditions through tele-ECG screenings.

Reduced Hospitalizations: By identifying issues early, the initiative aims to reduce the need for hospital admissions.

Improved Patient Outcomes: Enhanced diagnostic capabilities are expected to improve overall patient care and outcomes.

Statements from Key Stakeholders:

Dr. Charles Kamotho, Founder & CEO of Daktari Africa, highlighted the revolutionary potential of this collaboration in bringing advanced diagnostic capabilities to remote areas. He emphasized the positive impact on early detection and patient outcomes.

Moussa Gholmieh, General Manager for Patient Care Solutions, Emerging Markets, GE HealthCare, expressed the significance of this partnership in bridging the healthcare gap in East Africa. He emphasized the role of advanced technology in improving healthcare delivery and decision-making.

Training and Implementation:

Training Program: GE HealthCare will provide comprehensive training to Daktari Africa and its partners to ensure effective use of the MUSE™ NX system.

Healthcare Professional Skills: The training will equip healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to maximize the impact of the platform, enhancing patient care quality and increasing staff productivity.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the mission to improve access to high-quality healthcare services in Kenya. By combining GE HealthCare’s advanced technology with Daktari Africa’s telemedicine expertise, the initiative aims to make a substantial impact on the healthcare landscape, particularly in remote and underserved areas.