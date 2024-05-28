Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight at IGI Airport
A bomb threat received on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at New Delhi's IGI Airport on Tuesday morning proved to be a hoax. Authorities evacuated all staff and 176 passengers to conduct a thorough search, finding no suspicious items. The threat was discovered in the lavatory on a piece of paper.
- Country:
- India
A bomb threat received on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning turned out to be a hoax, police said.
The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staff and 176 passengers onboard and launch a search operation, officials said.
''At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase ''bomb @5.30'' written on it,'' a senior police officer said.
A thorough inspection was conducted, the officer said, adding, ''No suspicious items were found. It was a hoax threat. Further investigation is underway.'' The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory by the pilot when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave. They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area where the security agency personnel conducted a search operation following standard protocols.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns
Six hospitals in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
Wildfire approaches western Canada oil town, forces some evacuations
Wildfire forces evacuation of four suburbs of western Canada oil town
Canada's oil sands hub threatened by wildfire, sparking large evacuations