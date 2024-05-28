Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight at IGI Airport

A bomb threat received on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at New Delhi's IGI Airport on Tuesday morning proved to be a hoax. Authorities evacuated all staff and 176 passengers to conduct a thorough search, finding no suspicious items. The threat was discovered in the lavatory on a piece of paper.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:19 IST
Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight at IGI Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat received on a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staff and 176 passengers onboard and launch a search operation, officials said.

''At around 5 am, an information was received regarding a paper found in the lavatory of an Indigo flight scheduled to depart for Varanasi, with the phrase ''bomb @5.30'' written on it,'' a senior police officer said.

A thorough inspection was conducted, the officer said, adding, ''No suspicious items were found. It was a hoax threat. Further investigation is underway.'' The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory by the pilot when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave. They said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area where the security agency personnel conducted a search operation following standard protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024