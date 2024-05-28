Empty Train Derails at Liluah Station, Disrupts Howrah-Bandel Line
An empty local train derailed at Liluah station in Howrah district early Tuesday morning, disrupting train movement on the Howrah-Bandel main line. No injuries were reported. Immediate action was taken to restore normalcy and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause. Trains are being diverted to reduce disruption.
An empty local train derailed at Liluah station in Howrah district early Tuesday morning, disrupting train movement, officials said.
The incident occurred at approximately 07:05 hours when the train was being diverted from the down main line to the reversible line, they said.
There was no report of any injury, officials said.
The derailment blocked the down main line and affected the up main line causing disruption of train movement in the Howrah-Bandel main line.
Immediate action was taken with the Accident Relief Train (ART) from Howrah called to the site at 07:10 hours, an official said.
''Efforts are underway to restore normalcy at the earliest, and a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the derailment. The safety of passengers and railway personnel is our utmost priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation,'' said Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway.
The movement of trains on the down main line resumed at 08:18 hours. Trains on the up main line are currently being diverted via the up Howrah-Bardhaman chord line from Howrah and are redirected at Belur to the up main line, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
