Couples trust, YAAMI Fertility for its results

Mediawire New Delhi [India], May 28: In the world of reproductive medicine, groundbreaking advancements embody hope, and Yaami Fertility leads this transformative journey. The Sanskrit name "Yaami," meaning "Light in Darkness," symbolizes graceful feminine energy and progress. Serving as a beacon of hope for couples grappling with infertility, Yaami Fertility and IVF Center transcends the role of a mere healthcare facility; it is a sanctuary of compassion and state-of-the-art innovation. This unwavering commitment to excellence and pioneering efforts has earned them the esteemed TIMES Health Excellence 2024 award, celebrating their remarkable impact in the field.

Expert Leadership Led by renowned fertility specialists Dr. Sankalp Singh (MS., DNB, MRCOG) and Dr. Swati Singh (MD, DNB) with more than 20 years experience and having treated >50000 infertile Couples and >17000 IVF procedures, Yaami Fertility & IVF Centre offers a holistic approach to fertility care. From initial consultation to post-treatment support, every step is tailored to the unique needs of each couple. Their exceptional contributions have earned them recognition as leaders in their field, further cemented by the TIMES Health Excellence 2024 award.

Commitment to Excellence At YAAMI IVF, success stories abound, testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and the relentless pursuit of success. Many patients are overcoming the challenges of infertility with resilience and hope, particularly those with failed IVF cases.

Patient-Centric Care What sets Yaami IVF apart is its unwavering dedication to patient-centric care. Beyond medical interventions, emotional support and counseling are integral parts of the treatment process, ensuring that patients feel empowered and supported every step of the way.

Ethical Practices and Transparency Yaami IVF places a strong emphasis on transparency and ethical practices, ensuring that patients are well-informed and actively involved in decision-making throughout their journey.

Addressing a Growing Need One in four couples faces difficulty conceiving a healthy baby during their trials. According to WHO survey data, between 15 to 20 million people in India alone suffer from infertility. The demand for effective treatment has never been more pressing. Yaami Fertility & IVF Centre recognizes this need and has dedicated itself to providing comprehensive and personalized care through its state-of-the-art fertility and IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment program.

Tackling Female Infertility Several factors can contribute to female infertility, but some of the most common reasons treated successfully at YAAMI include:

* Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): Treated by induction of ovulation through medication and lifestyle changes. * Endometriosis and Fallopian Tube Damage/Blockage: Corrected surgically, or women can conceive with the help of IVF.

* Uterine Conditions: Uterine fibroids, polyps, and septum can be corrected with surgery. * Low Ovarian Reserve and Thin Endometrial Lining: Treated with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.

* Unexplained Infertility: Despite thorough evaluation, the cause remains unknown. These cases can be successfully treated with tailored IUI or IVF programs. Addressing Male Infertility

Male infertility is another critical area where YAAMI excels. Some common issues treated successfully include: * Low Sperm Count (Oligospermia): Reduced concentration of sperm in semen.

* Poor Sperm Motility (Asthenospermia): Sperm with reduced mobility, making it difficult to reach and penetrate the egg. * Abnormal Sperm Morphology (Teratozoospermia): Sperm with structural abnormalities.

* Azoospermia: No sperm in the semen, which can be due to obstruction or sperm production issues. TESA or Microsurgical sperm retrieval (Micro TESE) helps couples conceive with their own sperm. Technological Advancements

The centre distinguishes itself through its integration of cutting-edge medical advancements with personalized care to offer state-of-the-art fertility solutions. Couples with repeated IVF failures benefit from advanced technologies such as: * Advanced Sperm Sorting Device: For better sperm selection.

* Microsurgical Sperm Retrieval (Micro TESE): For men with zero motility. * Specialized Treatment: For fertilization failure cases.

* Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT): To detect genetic abnormalities in embryos. * Laser-Assisted Hatching: To improve embryo implantation.

* Endometrial Receptivity Testing: To ensure the best timing for embryo transfer. YAAMI ensures no gamete mix-up by using a fully automated AI-integrated IMT Matcher, a barcode-based electronic witnessing system that double-checks, records, and tracks the identity of patients and their gamete samples.

Looking to the Future As we look to the future, Yaami IVF remains steadfast in its mission to break barriers and redefine possibilities in reproductive medicine. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassion, Yaami IVF continues to pave the way for a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow for couples struggling with infertility.

For those in search of hope and a trusted partner on their journey to parenthood, Yaami Fertility and IVF Centre stands as a beacon of light, offering not just medical treatment but also a promise of hope and new beginnings. For any inquiries, we'd love to hear from you! Feel free to drop us a line at info@yaamifertility.com. Alternatively, our dedicated team is just a call away on our Helpline at 1800-121-1105. We're here to support you every step of the way!

