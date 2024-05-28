Left Menu

Maharashtra Under Fire: Uday Samant Defends Amid GAIL Plant Controversy

Industries Minister Uday Samant addressed criticism regarding Maharashtra losing a GAIL plant investment to Madhya Pradesh. He claimed GAIL never submitted a complete proposal for a plant setup. The state government drew a scheme to encourage existing companies, which has attracted significant investment and created jobs.

Amid criticism by Opposition over Maharashtra losing big projects to other states, Industries Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday claimed GAIL never submitted a complete proposal about setting up a plant.

Samant said the state government cannot be held responsible for GAIL's decision (to invest in Madhya Pradesh).

The Gas Authority of India (GAIL) had earlier scouted land in Maharashtra but later announced setting up a plant in a petrochemical unit with a Rs 50,000 crore investment.

The opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), had alleged that ''policy paralysis'' in the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government was the main reason behind the state losing a big investment.

''GAIL never submitted a complete proposal before the state government. It has asked for land in Ratnagiri district, but the MIDC area didn't have sufficient land. The land was later made available,'' Samant told reporters.

He said Industries Dept officials asked the company whether it would be setting up a refinery or not because the region had earlier faced strong opposition for other mega projects.

''The company did not submit its complete proposal, hence the government should not be held responsible for it (GAIL's decision to invest in MP),'' the minister said.

He said the state government has drawn up a scheme for companies already present in Maharashtra, facilitating their expansion and further investment.

''The scheme resulted in the state receiving investments of Rs 96,681 crore and generated 2,31,330 employments. In the last two years, 31,000 new entrepreneurs have been created through the CM Employment Generation Scheme,'' the minister added.

