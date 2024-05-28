Left Menu

Tragic Autorickshaw Accident in Banda Claims Three Lives

Three people died and five others were injured when a speeding autorickshaw collided with a stationary truck in Banda, UP. The accident, near Jamwara village, resulted in the deaths of three women and left five passengers seriously injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:40 IST
Tragic Autorickshaw Accident in Banda Claims Three Lives
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and five were injured when their speeding autorickshaw rammed into a stationary truck here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Jamwara village under the Naraini police station area.

The speeding autorickshaw, which was coming from Kartal town to Naraini, rammed into a truck parked on a roadside after its driver lost control of the vehicle, said Circle Officer, Naraini, Ambuja Trivedi.

Three women passengers -- Munnu Biwi (70), Hajra (45) and Noor Biwi (60) -- died in the accident. Five passengers were seriously injured. Munnu Biwi and Hajra died on the spot, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured are undergoing treatment, the CO said.

The autorickshaw and the truck have been impounded and an investigation has been launched into the incident, Trivedi said.

Station House Officer, Naraini, Suresh Kumar Saini said Munnu Biwi and Hajra were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district while Noor Biwi was a local. The three were relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024