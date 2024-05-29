France Lifts TikTok Ban in New Caledonia

France has decided to lift the ban it had imposed on TikTok on its overseas territory of New Caledonia, said a regional authority for the area on Wednesday, as it aims to restore calm to the riot-hit Pacific Ocean island.

The lifting of the ban on TikTok follows an earlier decision to end a state of emergency that had been imposed on New Caledonia. The state of emergency had ended on Monday evening.

