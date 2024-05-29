France Lifts TikTok Ban in New Caledonia
France has lifted the TikTok ban on its overseas territory of New Caledonia, aiming to restore calm to the riot-hit Pacific island. The decision follows the end of a state of emergency on Monday evening, previously imposed on New Caledonia.
France has decided to lift the ban it had imposed on TikTok on its overseas territory of New Caledonia, said a regional authority for the area on Wednesday, as it aims to restore calm to the riot-hit Pacific Ocean island.
The lifting of the ban on TikTok follows an earlier decision to end a state of emergency that had been imposed on New Caledonia. The state of emergency had ended on Monday evening.
