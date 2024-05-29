Shah Rukh Khan Joins Muthoot Pappachan Group as Brand Ambassador: A New Era of Financial Inclusion

India, May 29, 2024: Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), a 137-year-old leading business conglomerate in India, popularly known as Muthoot Blue announces Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone for MPG, reinforcing its brand presence and a new way of connecting with a diverse audience across India. Muthoot Pappachan Group is the promoter of India's leading NBFCs including Muthoot FinCorp Limited (flagship Company of the Group), Muthoot Microfin Limited, Muthoot Capital Services Limited and Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited. This collaboration demonstrates MPG's outlook and firm dedication to fostering the country's financial growth and aspirations. Shah Rukh Khan's iconic status further magnifies this narrative, resonating with customers across all age groups, while inspiring them to dream big. Mr. Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, expressed his enthusiasm about Shah Rukh Khan joining their team. ''It's a significant milestone for us,'' he said. ''Shah Rukh doesn't just bring his star power—he also embodies the humility and self-made success that align with our core values.'' He continued, ''Shah Rukh Khan's journey mirrors our commitment to making services accessible at various touchpoints across our companies, reinforcing our mission to empower the common man across the nation. His life story perfectly illustrates the power of dreaming big and realizing those dreams.'' Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited said "Shah Rukh Khan represents more than just fame; he embodies humility and self-made triumph. He connects with our target audience as an ordinary individual who dreamed big and turned his dreams into reality." In his role as the group's brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in MPG's campaigns across multiple channels, promoting their services. These campaigns aim to showcase a range of financial products and services, echoing the group's commitment towards revolutionising access and streamlining convenience for all. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Joining the esteemed Muthoot Pappachan Group as their brand ambassador is an exciting step. With a century-long legacy, MPG has immensely contributed to India's financial landscape. I look forward to inspiring individuals across the country to dream big as MPG turns those dreams into reality, with their easily accessible bouquet of products.'' As Muthoot Pappachan Group moves towards heralding a future where financial inclusion is within reach for all, having Shah Rukh Khan as their new brand ambassador plays a significant role in achieving this milestone. About Muthoot Pappachan Group Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Healthcare, Precious Metals, Global Services and Alternate Energy. Currently MPG has over 40,000 employees, serving customers through its over 5200 branches across the country with a disbursal of over Rs.60,000 crore disbursements in FY 24. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates the CSR activities for the entire group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL). (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)