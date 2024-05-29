Spice Market Update: Copra and Black Pepper Rates in Mumbai
The latest rates for Black Pepper, Ginger, Copra, and Coconut Oil in Mumbai are provided. Black Pepper is priced between 675-725, bleached Ginger's rate is not listed, unbleached Ginger is at 445. Copra prices vary by location, with Rajapur Mumbai at 12000. Coconut Oil in Mumbai is priced at 2000 T.P.
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 675/ 725 GINGER BLEACHED ----- GINGER UNBLEACHED 445 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 9600 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 9400 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 12000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11400 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 2000 T.P -----------
