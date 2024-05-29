Vital Role of Customer Trust in Expanding Digital Financial Services in Africa: PalmPay

At the 2024 RegTech Africa Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, emphasized the crucial importance of building customer trust to enhance access to digital financial services in underserved African communities. Nwosu's remarks were made during a panel discussion on "Bridging the Data Trust Gap for Last Mile Access to Digital Financial Services in Africa."

Nwosu highlighted that, despite progress in the Nigerian digital payment space, significant efforts are still needed to build trust, especially among last-mile users. He pointed out that a major barrier to trust is the lack of transparency in financial services, particularly concerning hidden fees. Unexpected charges can erode trust and discourage future use of digital financial platforms.

To address these issues, Nwosu recommended several strategies to build customer trust:

Transparency: Financial service providers must clearly communicate all fees and charges to avoid hidden costs.

Enhanced Customer Service: Investment in training customer care representatives is crucial. Providing 24-hour service and ensuring complaints are handled efficiently can significantly boost trust.

Financial Literacy Programs: Many last-mile users lack formal education, making financial literacy initiatives essential to help customers understand financial products and services.

Data Protection: Ensuring robust data security measures and communicating these to customers is vital for maintaining trust.

Nwosu also emphasized the importance of safeguarding customer data and being transparent about its usage. Poor service in agency banking can lead to a loss of trust not only in the particular service provider but in the entire digital financial ecosystem.

The 2024 RegTech Africa Conference, themed "Harnessing Partnerships for Africa’s Prosperity - Bridging the Data Trust Gap," brought together top professionals from across Africa to discuss regulation, digital financial services, compliance, technology, fraud, risk, monitoring, reporting, financial crime, cybersecurity, data management, financial inclusion, and identity management.

Nwosu's insights underscored the critical role of trust in the fintech industry, particularly in reaching underserved populations. By addressing transparency, customer service, education, and data privacy, financial service providers can build a more inclusive and trusted digital financial ecosystem in Africa.