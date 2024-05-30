Left Menu

Sampark Kranti Express Engine Derails in Jammu, No Injuries Reported

The engine of the Sampark Kranti Express derailed at Jammu railway station without causing any injuries. The incident occurred when one wheel of the engine went off track as the train arrived from New Delhi. After a two-hour delay, the engine was re-railed and the journey resumed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:46 IST
Sampark Kranti Express Engine Derails in Jammu, No Injuries Reported
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The engine of the Sampark Kranti Express derailed at Jammu railway station here on Thursday, officials said.

No one got injured in the incident, they said.

As the train arrived at the railway station from New Delhi today, one wheel of the engine went off the track, causing the train to come to a halt, the officials said.

After a two-hour delay, the engine was brought back on track and the train continued its journey, they said. Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024