China Tightens Export Controls on Aerospace Components for National Security
China will impose export controls on certain aviation and space components starting July 1 to protect national security and interests. Exporters must apply for licenses for items like aerospace structural components and related software. The move aligns with international practices and consolidates previous legislation.
China will control exports of some aviation and space components from July 1, its commerce ministry announced on Thursday, citing a need to protect the country's national security and interests. Those wishing to export items including aerospace structural components as well as equipment and software used in engine manufacturing, among other things, will need to apply for an export licence, a statement countersigned by China's customs administration and central military commission said.
"In order to safeguard national security and interests, and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, with the approval of the State Council and Central Military Commission, it has been decided to implement export controls on the following items," the statement read. The list also included gas turbine engines, molds for manufacturing spacesuit parts, as well as the equipment and software used to make them, and advanced polymers used in bulletproof clothing.
Exporters will need to apply to the ministry of commerce for an export licence, the statement said, which will decide whether the item in question could find "dual-use" military application. Beijing brought in its Export Control Law in late 2020, amid an escalating trade war kicked off by Trump-era tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods in 2018. Analysts at the time of the law's passing said it was predominantly a tidying up exercise to consolidate numerous bits of legislation into one single law.
The United States and European Union, for example, also control the export of various aerospace components over concerns such parts might find "dual-use" application by hostile states. "China has learned from international practices and implemented export controls on relevant items according to its own needs," an explanatory note from the commerce ministry said.
"The relevant policy does not target any particular country or region. Exports will be licensed if they comply with the relevant regulations," it added.
