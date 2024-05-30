Left Menu

Simaero to Invest $100 Million in India for Advanced Pilot Training

France-headquartered flight simulator provider Simaero has announced a $100 million investment in India to train 5,000 pilots over the next five years. The company plans to construct a state-of-the-art training facility in New Delhi, featuring eight full-flight simulators, aiding the burgeoning Indian aviation market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:02 IST
France-headquartered flight simulator provider Simaero on Thursday announced investing USD 100 million in India to train up to 5,000 pilots over the next five years, wherein the company will also set up training infrastructure and simulators.

At the current exchange rate, USD 100 million translates to more than Rs 8,300 crore.

The construction of its training facility is underway in the national capital and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. The facility, which will be spread over 4,500 square metres, will feature eight full-flight simulators for A320 neo and B737NG aircraft types.

''The facility will offer comprehensive training solutions, with devices certified by both DGCA and EASA authorities, and an in-house ATO (Approved Traininig Organisation) covering all main pilot recurrent training programmes, including initial type rating and recurrent training, with various aircraft-type simulators for airlines,'' the company said in a release.

The decision to enter the Indian aviation market is driven by the record-setting aircraft orders, which have exceeded the current active fleet. Indian carriers have over 1,200 Airbus aircraft and 470 Boeing aircraft on order, it said.

Simaero said the USD 100 million investment will be strategically allocated to the infrastructure for the training centre and the development of a trained local workforce. It aims to train up to 5,000 pilots over the next five years.

Currently, India has around 12,000 active pilots. With a growing demand many airlines are required to send their pilots overseas for training which increases costs in an industry which operates on minimal margins, the company said in the release.

''Our substantial investment in India reflects our confidence in the country's strong economic foundation and the promising growth of its aviation industry,'' Simaero CEO Nicolas Moute said.

Khushbeg Jattana will lead the team in the Country as the General Manager of Simaero India.

