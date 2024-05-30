Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Jammu's Pilgrimage Journey

A pilgrimage bus traveling from Kurukshetra to a Hindu temple in Jammu fell into a gorge, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens. A rescue operation is ongoing, with 40 injured admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:02 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in the northern Indian federal territory of Jammu on Thursday, killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens, authorities said.

The bus, which began its journey in Kurukshetra in the northern Haryana state was headed to a Hindu temple in Jammu when it rolled into the gorge, a police spokesperson said.

A rescue operation was ongoing, said the police official, adding that 40 injured people were admitted to the government medical college in Jammu for treatment. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

