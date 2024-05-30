Left Menu

Loco Pilot Hospitalized Due to Severe Heat Stroke in Banda

Loco pilot Vinod Kumar was hospitalized after suffering a heat stroke while on duty, transporting goods from Jhansi to Banda. His assistant, Gagan Saini, alerted rail staff and took Kumar to the Mahoba district hospital where his condition is now stable.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:04 IST
An on-duty loco pilot of a goods train had to be hospitalised on Thursday after his health deteriorated due to heat stroke, doctors said. ''Loco pilot Vinod Kumar was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital after he complained of vomiting,'' Dr Vishnu, a doctor at Mahoba district hospital said.

The doctor said Kumar was taking a goods train from Jhansi to Banda but his health deteriorated when the train reached Kulpahad railway station in the Mahoba area.

''His assistant Gagan Saini informed the rail staff and brought the loco pilot to the hospital,'' the doctor said, adding that Kumar suffered from a heat stroke and his condition is stable now.

Railways officials could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

