Mumbai Train Chaos: Cable Cuts Disrupt Suburban Services

On Monday, commuters in Mumbai faced significant disruptions due to technical issues on the Western Railway network. The problem originated from cable cuts at Borivali station, a key hub in north Mumbai known for its heavy commuter traffic.

The incident, which occurred around 2 am, led to widespread cancellations and delays for passengers along the route. Western Railway officials worked tirelessly to resolve the issue, which took approximately 11 hours to fix.

A senior Western Railway official informed PTI that the technical issues stemmed from monsoon preparatory work. The cable cut happened during excavation for a drain at Borivali on Sunday night. Chief PRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, announced on social media that the disruptions affected services from platforms no. 1 and 2 at Borivali station, while other platforms operated smoothly.

Due to the prompt response of the technical team and railway workers, platform no. 1 was restored by 12.05 pm and platform no. 2 by 1.30 pm. Additionally, extra local trains were run to mitigate passenger inconvenience, Thakur said.

Although four track changing points were restored and train operations resumed from platform no. 1 by midday, some commuters reported ongoing delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the Western Railway suburban services.

Maha Metro spokesperson noted that 16 additional services were operated using four extra trainsets on Lines 2A and 7, connecting Andheri and Dahisar, as directed by MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee. The ridership on the route surged to 2.14 lakh by 8 pm on Monday, surpassing the normal daily figure of 1.85 lakh passengers.

Metro stations like Borivali, Kurar, and Rashtriya Udyan experienced increased crowding due to the disruption on the Western Railway. Anxious passengers took to social media platforms to express their grievances and share videos of the chaos at the railway station.

The Western Railway, which usually operates over 1,300 suburban services for around 30 lakh daily passengers from Churchgate to Dahanu, strived to minimize the impact by running additional services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)