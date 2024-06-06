Left Menu

ADB Approves $250M Loan to Boost Pakistan's Sustainable Infrastructure Investments

Sana Masood, ADB Economist, highlighted the importance of mobilizing private finance through PPPs to address the financing gap in public sector infrastructure projects.

Updated: 06-06-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:32 IST
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has greenlit a $250 million policy-based loan to assist the Government of Pakistan in fostering sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public–private partnerships (PPPs).

The initiative, known as ADB’s Promoting Sustainable Public–Private Partnerships Program, is designed to support the implementation of government policies aimed at creating an enabling environment for financially feasible PPPs and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Yevgeniy Zhukov, ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, emphasized the program's role in providing comprehensive support for public sector management, aligning with Pakistan's objectives of fiscal consolidation and growth. The program aims to establish an environment conducive to strategic and financially viable PPPs, thereby advancing the country's development goals.

The program's focus includes reforms to enhance the absorptive capacity of PPP infrastructure investments by strengthening the legal and institutional framework for public investment management and public financial management related to PPPs.

Furthermore, the program supports the implementation of an integrated PPP policy, facilitating efficient infrastructure planning and promoting sustainable development practices, including climate risk screening and gender considerations in project feasibility assessments and PPP contracts.

Sana Masood, ADB Economist, highlighted the importance of mobilizing private finance through PPPs to address the financing gap in public sector infrastructure projects. The program aims to ensure that PPPs in Pakistan are appropriately structured and effectively implemented to deliver enhanced efficiency, innovation, and value for money.

To support the program's preparation and implementation, a $700,000 technical assistance grant has been allocated. Additionally, in December 2023, ADB approved an additional $950,000 to support PPP pipeline identification, capacity building, and sector strategy development.

Pakistan, a founding member of ADB, has received over $52 billion in public and private sector loans, grants, and other forms of financing since 1966. ADB's contributions aim to promote inclusive economic growth and improve infrastructure, energy and food security, transport networks, and social services in the country.

