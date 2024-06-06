Left Menu

Orient Green Power Plans Major Capital Raise at Upcoming AGM

Orient Green Power seeks shareholder approval to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,500 crore at its AGM on June 28, 2024. The company also plans to raise the remuneration of its Managing Director and CEO, T Shivaraman, and extend his tenure for another five years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:44 IST
Orient Green Power Plans Major Capital Raise at Upcoming AGM
In a significant financial move, Orient Green Power is set to seek shareholders' approval for raising its authorised share capital from Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 2,500 crore during the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled on June 28, 2024.

The resolution to increase the company's share capital is on the AGM's agenda, as indicated in the notice issued on Thursday. This proposed hike aims to facilitate future capital-raising activities and meet other business requirements.

Additionally, the company plans to propose a resolution to double the annual gross remuneration of its Managing Director and CEO, T Shivaraman, from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 120 lakh. T Shivaraman's re-appointment for another five-year term, effective from March 30, 2025, to March 29, 2030, is also on the agenda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

