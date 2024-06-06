Left Menu

British Airways Expands India Services with New Delhi-London Flights

British Airways will introduce a new daily flight between New Delhi and London Heathrow starting April 20, 2025. This addition increases their India schedule to 63 flights weekly across five cities. The carrier, currently operating 56 weekly flights, celebrates 100 years of flying to India.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

British Airways is set to expand its footprint in India by launching a new daily flight between New Delhi and London Heathrow, starting April 20, 2025. This strategic addition will elevate the airline's weekly flights to 63, covering five major cities in India.

At present, British Airways operates 56 weekly flights to various Indian cities, including daily services from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The new route will utilize a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

According to Neil Chernoff, British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, the airline is proud to celebrate 100 years of flying to India. Moran Birger, Head of Sales Asia Pacific and Middle East, expressed excitement about welcoming passengers aboard the new flights and continuing British Airways' esteemed legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

