Business Leaders Banned from International Travel Amid Democracy Remarks Investigation

An Istanbul court has prohibited international travel for two prominent executives from Turkey's leading business association. This follows their contentious remarks on the state of democracy in Turkey, which President Tayyip Erdogan claims undermined government authority.

Orhan Turan, the president of TUSIAD, and Omer Aras, chairman of QNB's Turkish banking unit, had voiced criticism of the government's crackdown on dissent at the association's recent general assembly. Their comments, suggesting damaged public trust, have put them under investigation for allegedly attempting to influence judicial proceedings and disseminating misleading information.

The executives appeared in court shortly after Erdogan accused them of political interference in a parliamentary address. They were released under judicial supervision but cannot leave the country, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. Meanwhile, TUSIAD maintains its commitment to national interests, despite the ongoing tensions.

