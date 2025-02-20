Left Menu

India Soars: EPL for Pilots Modernizes Civil Aviation

India has launched the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, becoming only the second country after China to do so. This advancement aligns with Digital India initiatives, enhancing efficiency and setting a global aviation standard while reflecting modernization in adherence to ICAO's governance roadmap.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu unveiled the Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots on Thursday, marking a significant modernization effort in India's civil aviation sector.

This launch positions India as the second nation globally, following China's example, to embrace EPL, significantly advancing safety and operational efficiency.

The EPL initiative by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is aligned with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India efforts, underscoring India's commitment to aviation innovation and international standards set by the ICAO.

