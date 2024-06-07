Fifth Poultry Farm Hit by Avian Influenza Near Melbourne

A fifth poultry farm near Melbourne has been infected with a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza, the government of Australia's Victoria state said on Wednesday.

The farm is close to three others where an H7N3 strain of the flu had already spread and authorities said the latest detection was not unexpected. Another farm in Victoria has hosted an outbreak of a different H7N9 strain of the virus. Neither strain is the same as the H5N1 type that has spread globally through bird and mammal populations and even into humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)