Domestic Commercial Vehicle Industry Faces Decline Amid High Base and Weak Demand

The domestic commercial vehicle industry is facing a projected dip in wholesale volumes of 4-7% for the current fiscal year, says Icra.

The rating agency attributes this to a high base from the previous year, weakened demand, and potential impacts from the Lok Sabha polls on infrastructure activities.

Volume declines in medium and heavy commercial vehicles are also anticipated due to similar factors, though long-term growth drivers remain strong.

