Left Menu

Domestic Commercial Vehicle Industry Faces Decline Amid High Base and Weak Demand

Icra has projected a dip of 4-7% in the domestic commercial vehicle industry's wholesale volumes for the current fiscal year, attributing it to a high base from the previous year and weak demand. The sector's uptrend is expected to be arrested in FY2025 due to slowdowns in economic activities and the upcoming elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:06 IST
Domestic Commercial Vehicle Industry Faces Decline Amid High Base and Weak Demand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic commercial vehicle industry is facing a projected dip in wholesale volumes of 4-7% for the current fiscal year, says Icra.

The rating agency attributes this to a high base from the previous year, weakened demand, and potential impacts from the Lok Sabha polls on infrastructure activities.

Volume declines in medium and heavy commercial vehicles are also anticipated due to similar factors, though long-term growth drivers remain strong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024