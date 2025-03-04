Left Menu

India's Aviation Sector Soars with New Infrastructure Developments

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu reviewed airport infrastructure projects in a meeting with senior officials. He emphasized the government's commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure. As India remains a rapidly growing aviation market, the number of operational airports surpasses 159, in response to increasing air traffic.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu conducted a meeting on Tuesday to review the status of ongoing airport infrastructure projects. The session, held with senior officials in the national capital, aimed at evaluating current progress.

During the meeting, Minister Naidu reiterated the government's dedication to providing world-class infrastructure. He used a post on platform X to communicate this commitment, ensuring timely project completion.

India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in civil aviation. The country currently boasts over 159 operational airports, a number that reflects the surge in air traffic and the expanding aviation landscape.

