India's Aviation Sector Soars with New Infrastructure Developments

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu conducted a meeting on Tuesday to review the status of ongoing airport infrastructure projects. The session, held with senior officials in the national capital, aimed at evaluating current progress.

During the meeting, Minister Naidu reiterated the government's dedication to providing world-class infrastructure. He used a post on platform X to communicate this commitment, ensuring timely project completion.

India continues to be one of the fastest-growing markets in civil aviation. The country currently boasts over 159 operational airports, a number that reflects the surge in air traffic and the expanding aviation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)