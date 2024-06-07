India Showcases Investment Opportunities at IPEF Clean Economy Investor Forum

On the sidelines of the inaugural Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Clean Economy Investor Forum, the Department of Commerce and Invest India organized a meeting to showcase various investment opportunities in India. The event, held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, attracted over 60 participants, including global investors from the US, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Korea, and other countries, as well as India's private sector and government officials.

Key Highlights from the Event:

Inaugural Address by Shri Sunil Barthwal

India's Robust Growth: Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Shri Sunil Barthwal, highlighted that India's growth rate is nearly double that of other emerging market economies. He noted a trend of 'reverse flipping,' where Indian start-ups that moved abroad for capital and tax benefits are now returning home.

Future Growth Drivers: Barthwal emphasized the digital economy and emerging technologies like AI and the rise of data centers as key to India's future growth.

Investment Opportunities Presentation

Fundamentals Driving Growth: Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule, discussed how investments in physical and digital infrastructure will have multiplier effects on the Indian economy. He also mentioned legislative and regulatory changes creating a pro-market environment and shifting global supply chains enabling India’s participation.

Government Initiatives: Invest India showcased various government flagship initiatives, including a flourishing startup ecosystem, a large pool of skilled professionals, investments in infrastructure projects, and policy reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and improving the Ease of Doing Business.

Key Insights from Panel Discussions

Sustainable Infrastructure and Clean Economy: MD and CEO of Invest India, Ms. Nivruti Rai, emphasized India’s interest in collaborating with investors, clean economy firms, and innovative startups to drive sustainable infrastructure and climate technology projects.

Economic Strengths: During the fireside chat, Ms. Radhika Rao, Senior Economist and Executive Director, highlighted India’s strengths in policy consistency, increased capital expenditure, shifting trade composition towards manufacturing, and rising consumption.

Nomura India Report: Ms. Sonal Varma, Managing Director at Nomura, discussed the report indicating that the highest number of companies are considering India for their investments across sectors such as semiconductor assembly, testing, automobiles, and capital goods.

Infrastructure Supercycle: Mr. Kunal Agarwal, Managing Director at I Squared, noted that India is experiencing an infrastructure supercycle, which is a key enabler for the digital revolution and a significant investment opportunity.

Industry and Investor Engagement

Collaborative Efforts: Industry members underscored the forum's significance in promoting economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. They emphasized the importance of industries working together to address challenges and create new growth opportunities.

Clean Economy and Supply Chain Resilience: The forum highlighted the crucial nature of a clean economy and the need for resilient supply chains.

Overall, the meeting facilitated by the Department of Commerce and Invest India was a pivotal step in showcasing India's investment potential and fostering economic cooperation within the Indo-Pacific region.