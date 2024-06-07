Left Menu

Srinivas Sadu Promoted to Executive Chairman and CEO of Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma has announced the promotion of its Managing Director and CEO, Srinivas Sadu, to the position of Executive Chairman and CEO, effective June 10. Sadu has been with Gland Pharma since 2000 and has contributed significantly to the company's growth and success.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:11 IST
In a significant leadership reshuffle, Gland Pharma has announced the promotion of Srinivas Sadu to the role of Executive Chairman and CEO, effective from June 10.

Sadu, who has been the Managing Director and CEO since April 25, 2019, has played a pivotal role in propelling the pharmaceutical giant's growth and success.

Having joined Gland Pharma in 2000, Sadu climbed the corporate ladder to become the Chief Operating Officer in 2011, demonstrating his consistent dedication and expertise within the company.

