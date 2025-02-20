Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return: Delhi Welcomes New Leadership

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:09 IST
BJP leader Kapil Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to establish its government in Delhi, breaking a 27-year hiatus. Rekha Gupta is set to take office as the Chief Minister, marking her as the fourth woman to hold this position in the national capital.

Amid the preparations, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra, confirmed to be part of the ministerial team, visited the Jhandewalan Temple, expressing gratitude rather than making requests. Mishra attributed the BJP's victory to the people's disillusionment with AAP's alleged corruption, highlighting a clear mandate for change.

Rekha Gupta's leadership reflects not only a gender milestone but also a political shift, with BJP winning 48 out of 70 seats, signaling the electorate's decisive pivot away from the Aam Aadmi Party, which managed only 22 seats. This political reshuffle leaves Congress without representation for a third consecutive election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

