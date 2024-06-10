Narendra Modi's Cabinet: Second Term Faces
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government is considering reappointing Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister and Nitin Gadkari as the head of the road transport and highways ministry for their second consecutive terms. No official announcements have been made yet, and Modi has begun his third term.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government may appoint Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister for a second consecutive term, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
Nitin Gadkari may also retain the road transport and highways ministry, according to another source.
No formal announcement has been made on the matter yet. Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday.
