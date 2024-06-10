Narendra Modi's Cabinet: Second Term Faces

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government may appoint Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister for a second consecutive term, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Nitin Gadkari may also retain the road transport and highways ministry, according to another source.

No formal announcement has been made on the matter yet. Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday.

