Narendra Modi's Cabinet: Second Term Faces

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government is considering reappointing Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister and Nitin Gadkari as the head of the road transport and highways ministry for their second consecutive terms. No official announcements have been made yet, and Modi has begun his third term.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:11 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government may appoint Nirmala Sitharaman as finance minister for a second consecutive term, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

Nitin Gadkari may also retain the road transport and highways ministry, according to another source.

No formal announcement has been made on the matter yet. Modi was sworn in for a third term on Sunday.

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

