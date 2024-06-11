Piyush Goyal Takes Charge of Commerce Ministry Amid Global Uncertainties

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took charge of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, pledging to enhance the country's economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Jitin Prasada has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. Both ministers have committed to making India a leading economic power, or Vikshit Bharat, by 2047.

Goyal's reassumption of the ministry comes at a challenging time, with India's merchandise exports and foreign direct investments (FDI) experiencing a notable decline. FDI fell to USD 44.42 billion from USD 46 billion in the previous fiscal year due to global economic slowdown and demand contraction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)