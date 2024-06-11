Piyush Goyal Takes Helm of Commerce Ministry Amid Economic Challenges

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Tuesday assumed control of the Commerce and Industry Ministry, affirming commitments to bolster India's economic progress.

Jitin Prasada also took his post as the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, joining Goyal in reviewing departmental operations.

Goyal, who is now serving his second term, emphasized government efforts to create opportunities for youth and better the welfare for all citizens. Amid current economic hurdles, such as a decline in merchandise exports and FDI, stability and continuity in policy are pivotal, according to AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)