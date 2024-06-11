Tejas Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Surat Due to Fuel Shortage
A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing at Surat International Airport due to low fuel. The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) for assistance. The aircraft landed safely at 10:18 am, with no statement yet from the Gujarat defence PRO.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, a Tejas fighter jet from the Indian Air Force executed an emergency landing at Surat International Airport on Tuesday morning due to low fuel levels, according to an official report.
The pilot of the indigenous aircraft issued a call for help to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), requesting an emergency landing due to the fuel shortage, disclosed airport director SC Bhalse.
"The Tejas fighter jet pilot alerted us earlier today, citing fuel insufficiency and necessitating an immediate landing. The aircraft made a safe touchdown at 10:18 am at Surat airport," stated Bhalse. As of now, the defence PRO for Gujarat has yet to release any official statement regarding the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India A, Australia A to play two first-class matches ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pakistan: ATC grants 9-day physical remand to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 9 May cases
Rain plays spoilsport once again, delays toss for England-Pakistan 3rd T20I match
French Open Day 3: Upsets, Rain Delays, and Memorable Matches
Ons Jabeur Triumphs Over Osorio in Thrilling French Open Match