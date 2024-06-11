India Imposes Import Curbs on Studded Gold Jewellery from Indonesia and Tanzania

The Indian government has officially imposed new import restrictions on studded gold jewellery, effective immediately, targeting shipments primarily from Indonesia and Tanzania. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Tuesday that these imports will now require a special license, shifting their status from 'free' to 'restricted.'

Despite the curb, an exception is made for imports under the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement's tariff rate quota (TRQ), which will not need restricted import authorisation. This move aims to tighten controls on the surge of such jewellery entering India from these nations.

Industry experts note a significant rise in such imports from Indonesia and Tanzania, countries with existing free trade agreements with India. However, goods under this new restricted category will now need government approval before entering the market.

