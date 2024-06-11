Left Menu

India Imposes Import Curbs on Studded Gold Jewellery from Indonesia and Tanzania

The Indian government has restricted imports of studded gold jewellery. Imports from countries like Indonesia and Tanzania will be affected, but those under the India-UAE free trade agreement TRQ will be allowed. The policy change aims to regulate the influx of such items, requiring special licenses for import.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:25 IST
India Imposes Import Curbs on Studded Gold Jewellery from Indonesia and Tanzania
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has officially imposed new import restrictions on studded gold jewellery, effective immediately, targeting shipments primarily from Indonesia and Tanzania. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Tuesday that these imports will now require a special license, shifting their status from 'free' to 'restricted.'

Despite the curb, an exception is made for imports under the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement's tariff rate quota (TRQ), which will not need restricted import authorisation. This move aims to tighten controls on the surge of such jewellery entering India from these nations.

Industry experts note a significant rise in such imports from Indonesia and Tanzania, countries with existing free trade agreements with India. However, goods under this new restricted category will now need government approval before entering the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024