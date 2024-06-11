India Imposes Import Curbs on Studded Gold Jewellery from Indonesia and Tanzania
The Indian government has restricted imports of studded gold jewellery. Imports from countries like Indonesia and Tanzania will be affected, but those under the India-UAE free trade agreement TRQ will be allowed. The policy change aims to regulate the influx of such items, requiring special licenses for import.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has officially imposed new import restrictions on studded gold jewellery, effective immediately, targeting shipments primarily from Indonesia and Tanzania. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced on Tuesday that these imports will now require a special license, shifting their status from 'free' to 'restricted.'
Despite the curb, an exception is made for imports under the India-UAE Free Trade Agreement's tariff rate quota (TRQ), which will not need restricted import authorisation. This move aims to tighten controls on the surge of such jewellery entering India from these nations.
Industry experts note a significant rise in such imports from Indonesia and Tanzania, countries with existing free trade agreements with India. However, goods under this new restricted category will now need government approval before entering the market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Open to Free Trade Agreement with Maldives
Adani Ports Expands Global Footprint with Tanzania Concession
Adani Ports signs a 30-year concession pact to operate a terminal at Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania: Company statement.
No specific proposal for free trade agreement with Maldives has been made by India; if Maldives expresses interest, we will consider: MEA.