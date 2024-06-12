Left Menu

China Vows to Protect Its Automakers Amid EU Tariff Hike

China's commerce ministry announced it would take all necessary measures to safeguard the rights of Chinese auto makers after the EU increased tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. China claims the EU's decision violates global trade rules and will closely monitor the situation.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:26 IST
China Vows to Protect Its Automakers Amid EU Tariff Hike
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce ministry on Wednesday said it would take all the necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese auto makers, after the EU's decision to increase tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

China will closely monitor the situation, saying the bloc's decision violated global trade rules, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024