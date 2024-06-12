China Vows to Protect Its Automakers Amid EU Tariff Hike
China's commerce ministry announced it would take all necessary measures to safeguard the rights of Chinese auto makers after the EU increased tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. China claims the EU's decision violates global trade rules and will closely monitor the situation.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry on Wednesday said it would take all the necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese auto makers, after the EU's decision to increase tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
China will closely monitor the situation, saying the bloc's decision violated global trade rules, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Volkswagen Targets Low-Cost Electric Vehicles to Compete with Chinese Rivals
EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Trade Tensions
EU Slaps Major Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
EU Imposes Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Industry Backlash
EU Imposes Up to 38.1% Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles