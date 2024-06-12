EU Slaps Tariffs on Chinese EVs: Implications and Reactions

The European Commission notified carmakers on Wednesday that it would apply additional duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric vehicles from next month, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.

Here is a breakdown of the provisional tariffs by company: BYD: 17.4%

Includes: BYD Auto Co Ltd

BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd

Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd

Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd

Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd Geely: 20%

Includes: Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd

Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd

Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd

Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd SAIC Group: 38.1%

Includes: SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd

SAIC General Motors Co Ltd Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 21%

Include: Aiways Automobile Co Ltd

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd

Chery Automobile Co Ltd China FAW Corp Ltd

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd

Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd NIO Holding Co Ltd

Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd * XPeng Inc

All other companies: 38.1% * The EU said Tesla may receive an individually calculated duty rate on its China-made EVs when definitive duties are imposed in November.

Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

