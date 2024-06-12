Left Menu

Hungary Opposes Harsh Tariffs on Chinese Electric Cars

Hungary's economy ministry criticized the European Commission's plan to impose up to 38.1% tariffs on Chinese electric cars, urging instead for support of the European EV industry. The statement came as a response to the Commission's announcement aimed at deterring low-cost imports from China.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:10 IST
Hungary Opposes Harsh Tariffs on Chinese Electric Cars
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary disagrees with the 'brutal' punishment of Chinese electric car manufacturers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Instead of punitive tariffs, the EU should support the European EV industry," the statement reads, after the European Commission told automakers earlier on the day it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024