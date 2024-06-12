Hungary Opposes Harsh Tariffs on Chinese Electric Cars
Hungary's economy ministry criticized the European Commission's plan to impose up to 38.1% tariffs on Chinese electric cars, urging instead for support of the European EV industry. The statement came as a response to the Commission's announcement aimed at deterring low-cost imports from China.
Hungary disagrees with the 'brutal' punishment of Chinese electric car manufacturers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Instead of punitive tariffs, the EU should support the European EV industry," the statement reads, after the European Commission told automakers earlier on the day it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July.
