Hungary Opposes Harsh Tariffs on Chinese Electric Cars

Hungary disagrees with the 'brutal' punishment of Chinese electric car manufacturers, its economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Instead of punitive tariffs, the EU should support the European EV industry," the statement reads, after the European Commission told automakers earlier on the day it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)