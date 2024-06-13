Gujarat Premier Pickleball League Concludes with Enthralling Action and Rain-Interrupted Finale

VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13: The Gujarat Premier Pickleball League (GPPL), India's biggest pickleball league, concluded on Sunday evening at the Dinkers Pickleball Academy and Club, Ahmedabad

Despite rain washing out the final match, the league was a resounding success, showcasing top-tier pickleball action over two thrilling days. The much-anticipated final, set to be played between Olive Challengers, owned by Ahmedabad businessmen Maulik Shah, Nrupal Shah, and Vishal Bidiwala, and Fansplay, owned by Tanishq Mahendru and Aman Grover, the founders of Fansplay Fantasy APP, ended with both teams declared joint winners due to inclement weather.

Ahmedabad witnessed a display of exceptional pickleball skills with world-class players such as Megan Fudge, Ryler DeHeart, Arman Bhatia, Aditya Ruhela, and Dhiren Patel representing twelve competitive teams. The GPPL set a new benchmark for pickleball tournaments in India with a substantial player auction pool and prize money exceeding Fifty Thousand Dollars. The event was expertly organized by Suryaveer Singh & Vallabh Shah, owners of Dinkers Pickleball Academy & Club, along with Aalap Sharma and Anand Patel.

The league partnered with India's premier sports events company, Go Bananas, to deliver an unforgettable sporting spectacle. In the wake of the rain-affected finale, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar announced the eagerly anticipated Season 2 of the GPPL, scheduled for January 2025. Bhullar promised an even larger and grander event with increased scale and prize money, further elevating the profile of pickleball in India.

Additionally, Bhullar revealed plans for the Junior League Pickleball (JLP) for under-19 players, with dates to be announced soon, highlighting a commitment to nurturing young talent in the sport. The Gujarat Premier Pickleball League is India's foremost pickleball competition, bringing together top players from around the world to compete at the highest level. Organized by Dinkers Pickleball Academy and Go Bananas, the league aims to promote and develop the sport of pickleball in India.

