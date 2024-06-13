China Calls for De-Politicization of Trade with EU
China's foreign ministry urges the European Commission to avoid politicizing trade issues to preserve mutual trust between China and the European Union. Spokesperson Lin Jian states that China will take necessary measures to counteract such actions.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:06 IST
China urges the European Commission to stop turning trade into a political issue and avoid harming mutual trust between China and the European Union, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.
China will take all necessary measures to counter these actions, Spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference.
