AIM and Dassault Systemes Conclude 'Made in 3D' Program, Nurturing Young Entrepreneurs

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), in collaboration with La Fondation Dassault Systemes India, celebrated the successful conclusion of its flagship program for school students, 'Made in 3D – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs,' under AIM’s Student Entrepreneurship Program (SEP) season 2023-24. The grand finale, held in Pune, marked the culmination of an eight-month journey dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among young minds.

The program in its latest season, which saw participation from 140 schools across India, placed a special emphasis on integrating students with Krishi Vigyan Kendras, resulting in a significant number of projects focusing on rural ecosystem themes. The top 12 teams showcased outstanding innovation in product design and demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of finance, business, and marketing strategies during their startup pitches.

Distinguished guests at the award ceremony included Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Deepak NG, Managing Director of Dassault Systemes India, Sudarshan Mogasale, CEO of Dassault Systemes Solutions Lab, and Jayesh Rathore, Technology Advisor of Akshara International School, Pune. Dr. Chintan Vaishnav delivered an inspiring address underscoring the program's role in fostering innovation within the Indian education system and nurturing future innovators and entrepreneurs.

The top honors went to students from Shri Dada Maharaj Natekar Vidyalay, Chikhali, a village school in Maharashtra, securing first place. Orchid School, Pune, secured the second position, while Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi, claimed the third spot. These achievements highlight the program's transformative impact in cultivating India's next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

The 'Made in 3D – Seed the Future Entrepreneurs' program is jointly organized by AIM, NITI Aayog, and La Fondation Dassault Systemes to instill an entrepreneurial mindset among school students nationwide. Participating teams, selected based on their performance in the AIM's ATL Marathon, simulate a startup environment where they conceive, design using 3D digital technology, manufacture, and market a product to address real-world challenges.

In the 2023 season alone, the program drew participation from 140 schools spanning 29 states and union territories, demonstrating its broad reach and significant impact in nurturing young entrepreneurial talent and fostering innovation among students across India.