IndiGo Unveils New Routes from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced new routes from Durgapur to Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, starting from August 30. These direct flights will significantly reduce travel time and enhance connectivity in eastern India. IndiGo will now operate 42 weekly flights from Durgapur, boosting trade, travel, and tourism in the region.
In a major boost to regional connectivity, low-cost carrier IndiGo has unveiled new routes linking Durgapur with Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Guwahati, slated to commence on August 30.
The airline's statement highlighted that flights between Durgapur and Bhubaneswar will be available daily, with routes to Bagdogra and Guwahati operating four and three times a week, respectively.
Announcing these additions, Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, emphasized the aim to provide seamless connectivity. This expansion sees IndiGo operating 42 weekly flights from Durgapur, enhancing trade, travel, and tourism across eastern India. Previously, surface transport between these destinations took up to 21 hours, now reduced to less than two hours with direct flights.
