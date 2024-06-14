Houthis Attack: Fire Erupts on M/V Verbena in Gulf of Aden
Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles that hit the vessel M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire and severely injuring one civilian mariner. The Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, and Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier reported significant damage.
Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles which hit vessel M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden and resulted in a fire erupting on board , the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.
One civilian mariner was severely injured, CENTCOM said. M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, reported damage, CENTCOM added in a statement.
