Houthis Attack: Fire Erupts on M/V Verbena in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles which hit vessel M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden and resulted in a fire erupting on board , the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

One civilian mariner was severely injured, CENTCOM said. M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, reported damage, CENTCOM added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)