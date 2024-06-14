Left Menu

Houthis Attack: Fire Erupts on M/V Verbena in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles that hit the vessel M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire and severely injuring one civilian mariner. The Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, and Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier reported significant damage.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:33 IST
Houthis Attack: Fire Erupts on M/V Verbena in Gulf of Aden
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles which hit vessel M/V Verbena in the Gulf of Aden and resulted in a fire erupting on board , the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday.

One civilian mariner was severely injured, CENTCOM said. M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier, reported damage, CENTCOM added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024