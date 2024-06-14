ILO Launches Initiative to Revitalize Yemen’s Struggling Coffee Industry Amid Conflict

Yemen’s renowned coffee industry, long celebrated for its high-quality beans, has been significantly impacted since the onset of conflict in 2005. The decline in coffee cultivation threatens the livelihoods of farmers and producers across the country, as the export potential of Yemeni coffee remains largely untapped due to an unsupportive environment.

In response to these challenges, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has launched a new programme aimed at revitalizing coffee cultivation and production, while promoting competitiveness and decent work throughout the supply chain.

Building on the ILO’s previous successes in Yemen through the "Supporting Resilient Livelihoods, Food Security and Climate Adaptation in Yemen, Joint Programme (ERRY III)," the new initiative seeks to promote decent work, enhance productivity, establish international market linkages, and improve working conditions within the coffee sector. This initiative is particularly focused on adopting a conflict-sensitive and peace-responsive approach, recognizing the crucial role of stability in the fragile context of Yemen.

The ILO will collaborate with various stakeholders, including the government, social partners, farmers, communities, producers, cooperatives, and private companies involved in the different tiers of the coffee supply chain, as well as with international buyers. The goal is to upgrade coffee production and develop a sustainable supply chain that is economically, socially, and environmentally viable. The programme will start with a six-month pilot project.

To kick off the initiative, the ILO has initiated field visits to coffee plantation areas in the Sana’a and Lahj governorates, which are key coffee-producing regions. During these visits, ILO representatives are engaging with coffee farmers, community leaders, farmer groups, and cooperatives to understand the key challenges and barriers faced by coffee cultivators and producers, including issues related to harvesting and post-harvest processes.

During a preliminary field visit in the Yafea area of Lahj Governorate, farmers and other stakeholders highlighted several critical concerns. They noted that coffee cultivation has been impacted not only by the ongoing conflict but also by climate changes, which have altered the volume and timing of rainy seasons. Water scarcity, low market prices, and additional costs imposed by intermediaries further complicate the situation for coffee cultivators.

Additionally, qat cultivation presents strong competition to coffee due to its profitability and drought resistance. Farmers also struggle with limited access to technology, overuse of insecticides, and the spread of diseases that affect coffee quality and quantity. Women, who actively participate in coffee cultivation, need better recognition and support, while child labour remains a significant issue in the sector. Stakeholders also pointed out that cooperatives play a limited role and suffer from weak capacity, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) face numerous obstacles including insufficient post-harvest processing skills, lack of modern equipment, and limited access to finance.

The ILO plans further field visits in the Lahj and Sana’a governorates to gather additional insights and practical suggestions from stakeholders. This information will be crucial for developing and implementing the new project aimed at restoring the vitality of Yemen’s coffee sector and enhancing the resilience of coffee-producing communities.