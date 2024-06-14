Left Menu

Hyundai Recalls Ioniq 5 Over Charging Unit Issue

Hyundai Motor India is recalling 1,744 units of its Ioniq 5 electric model due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit, which may discharge the 12V battery. The recall affects vehicles manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024. Hyundai is prioritizing customer safety and will handle the recall at no cost to customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Hyundai Motor India is recalling 1,744 units of its electric model Ioniq 5 due to an issue with the integrated charging control unit, according to data from industry body SIAM. The recall affects units manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024.

The recall was initiated because of a potential problem in the integrated charging control unit, which may lead to the 12V battery discharging. A Hyundai spokesperson stated, 'At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The Ioniq 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers.' The spokesperson added that Hyundai's dedicated teams will contact vehicle owners and guide them through the recall process.

The starting price for the Ioniq 5 is Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

