Hyundai Recalls Ioniq 5 Over Charging Unit Issue

Hyundai Motor India is recalling 1,744 units of its electric model Ioniq 5 due to an issue with the integrated charging control unit, according to data from industry body SIAM. The recall affects units manufactured between July 21, 2022, and April 30, 2024.

The recall was initiated because of a potential problem in the integrated charging control unit, which may lead to the 12V battery discharging. A Hyundai spokesperson stated, 'At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The Ioniq 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers.' The spokesperson added that Hyundai's dedicated teams will contact vehicle owners and guide them through the recall process.

The starting price for the Ioniq 5 is Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

