Bihar Invites Business Community to Invest in Rapidly Developing Tourism Sector

Bihar Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra on Friday called upon the business community to invest in the state's burgeoning tourism sector, guaranteeing robust government support. Addressing an investment meet and the Bihar Tourism Roadshow, Mishra underscored the state's rich heritage and rapid development.

'Come and invest in Bihar without hesitation; the government will support you at every step,' Mishra told attendees. 'We are organizing investment sessions along with roadshows across the country, with the next event scheduled in Kolkata next month. Prominent groups like Taj, Hyatt, and Sarovar have already invested here. Join us, and you will receive direct subsidies and numerous other benefits. Being from Mithila, I assure you of Mithila's warm hospitality,' he added.

Tourism Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh provided insights into the plans, programs, and policies implemented by the Bihar Tourism Department, emphasizing major infrastructure developments and policy-level enhancements. 'The positive outcomes are evident, and we are working to improve them further,' he noted.

Resident Commissioner Kundan Kumar discussed the new industrial policy, which has created abundant opportunities for investors, significantly boosting industrial investment. 'Over Rs 50,000 crore worth of MoUs were signed at Bihar Business Connect 2023, leading to increased investments in both general industrial activities and the tourism sector, enhancing the overall landscape,' he stated.

